Troopers: 2 hurt after tractor-trailer, SUV crash on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY — Two people were hurt when a tractor-trailer and SUV crashed on Interstate 77 in Iredell County Saturday, troopers said.

Highway Patrol responded to the wreck in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Highway 150.

According to officials, a tractor-trailer made a lane change and hit an SUV. Both vehicles then hit the median guardrail and caught fire.

Trooper said the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital for burn injuries. The passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The road was shut down for several hours while authorities investigated the scene. The closure ended at 1:30 p.m.

No other details have been released at this point.

