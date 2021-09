Yes, it was the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, they have a long way to go. But for one game, Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni sure made their (many) critics look bad. In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the Eagles 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the team's largest margin of victory since the 2017 season. A look at how Hurts played, Sirianni's coaching debut, the defense's day and whether this team might actually be loaded with weapons.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO