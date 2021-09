The Oakland A’s are still hanging on in the 2021 postseason race, and in fact their slim odds went up slightly over the weekend. The A’s swept the Los Angeles Angels and have now won five games in a row. That surge finally gained them a little bit of ground, even while the other contenders were all playing doormat opponents the last few days, so now Oakland is only two games out of a playoff spot. The sweep in Anaheim wasn’t pretty, and it even included another blown save, but they got the job done each day and gutted out some clutch victories when they needed them most.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO