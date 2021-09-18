CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Flow Price Analysis: FLOW Coin Still Trapped In Sideways Trends

By Sahil Suresh Mahadik
themarketperiodical.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FLOW/BTC traded at 0.0004322 BTC, with a loss of 1.59%. The FLOW’s 24-hour trading volume is $72.5 million. While many altcoins have made a strong breakout from the crucial resistance level, the FLOW coin is still wavering in a sideways trend from its listing on the Binance Exchange. On 14th September, the coin price bounced from the crucial support of $18.6 with a massive bullish engulfing candle and substantial trading volume supporting it. This bullish candle also managed to break out from a significant resistance level of $20.6, suggesting a price reversal. Currently, the coin price has reestablished this broken level to obtain proper support from this level.

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

IOTA Price Analysis: MIOTA Coin Struggles to Break Above $1.30 Support

The IOTA coin price is in a downtrend, around 2.8%, during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $100 million. IOTA/BTC pair is trading negative by -4.5% at 0.00003008 BTC. Daily technical chart and price trend of IOTA coin are showing a bearish trend. Based on the...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL Coin Price Expecting 15% Upmove

The ZIL coin price is in a downtrend, around 1.4%, during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $70 million. ZIL/BTC pair is trading positive by 2.5% at 0.00000205 BTC. Daily technical chart and price trend of ZIL coin are showing a bearish trend. Based on the...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Tron Price Analysis: The Tron Coin Struggles To Cross The $0.1 Barrier

The TRX/BTC pair was trading at 0.0000024 BTC with a gain of 2.03%. The 24hr trading volume in TRX coin is $1.86 Billion. After making a high till the 0.12 on 15th September, the remarkable rally for the TRX coin entered into a retracement phase. However, for a minor pullback, the coin price has fallen more than what was expected by the coin buyers and has plunged to the crucial support of $0.1. Furthermore, the price has recently taken good support from the 100 EMA line and tried to break the overhead resistance. however, a possibility of an evening pattern candle suggests otherwise.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Price Action Trading#Sideways#Ema#Btc#Flow#The Binance Exchange#Rsi#Crypto
themarketperiodical.com

RUNE Token Price Suggests Strong Selling Pressure With A Long Bearish Engulfing Candle

The RUNE/BTC pair traded at 0.0001833 BTC, with a gain of 5.24%. The 24-hour trading volume in The RUNE token is $139.1 Million. The remarkable rally for the RUNE token reached a retracement phase after reaching a peak at 0.12 on September 6th. This minor pullback plunged the price to the crucial support of $6.7, where the price tried to bounce back with a bullish engulfing candle. However, the token price could rally much higher and showed an even stronger bearish engulfing candle at the $8.2 resistance level.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

HARMONY Price Analysis: Will ONE Token Break Above $0.15?

ONE token price rises higher after finding support near the avenging trendline. The intraday trading volume is lower than the 20-days MA of volume, projecting a decrease in selling pressure. The ONE/BTC is trading at 0.000004237 BTC, facing an intraday gain of +2.91%. ONE token price rose higher after finding...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

AAVE Price Analysis: AAVE Crypto Price May Fall Below The $250 Level

AAVE coin price has retraced back to the lower levels after a short correction in price. It might test the $250 mark in future. The technical indicators of AAVE suggest a strong downside momentum in price for the future. Meanwhile, the AAVE/BTC pair has observed a loss of more than 3% in the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

Will Dogecoin Price Manages to Regains its 200-DMA line?

Dogecoin price at the monthly chart fails to hold its necessary moving averages of 20, 50, 100 and 200-DMA line and volume activity. Currently, the crypto asset is trading under a significant downtrend, making lower highs and lower lows sequence. The pair of DOGE/BTC is trading at 0.000004931 BTC with...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Ethereum Classic Token CMP at Make or Break Support Zone

Ethereum classic token over the monthly chart is trading near its critical demand zone while struggling near its important moving average line. Currently, the crypto asset is trading below its short to medium term moving averages of 20, 50 and 100-DMA lines and trying to hold its 200-DMA line. The...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

XRP Price Forming Bearish Engulfing Candle, Placed Near 200-DMA Line.

XRP price trading on a bearish note, while placed near its major moving average of 200-day line, bulls must manage to hold it for reversal. The crypto asset over the monthly chart is trading below its 20, 50, and 100-Day moving average while struggling to hold its 200-DMA line. The...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

BITCOIN CASH PRICE ANALYSIS: The Fight Continues but there is a Change in the sentiment of people in the 4hr time interval

LONG TERM VIEW:- When we look at the chart in the daily time frame we can see that the price of btc is near the resistance. Looking at the technical indicator, we can see the MCAD is showing red histograms, meaning the MACD line is below the Signal line, we can see that MACD line when there is a slight change in the direction of the MCAD line. In addition to that we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 38. Meaning the price can go up or down and it is pointing towards the oversold zone (30). At the last we can have a look at the Moving average, we can see that the 20MA has crossed the 50MA which is a bearish sign and the 20MA is heading towards the 100MA.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Electroneum Price Analysis: ETN Coin Gains 68% Within 14 Days

The ETN coin price is in an uptrend, around 6.3%, during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $1 million. ETN/BTC pair is trading positive by 2.4% at 0.00000050 BTC. Daily technical chart and price trend of ETN coin are showing a bullish trend. Based on the...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE Coin Price Sees A Recovery After A Major Downfall

Doge price is currently seeing a recovery on the daily chart after a huge fall down in the past couple of days. It has seen a gain of more than 5% in the past 24 hours. Dogecoin price technical indicators suggests a strong upside correction for the future. Meanwhile,DOGE/BTC pair has seen a gain of more than 3% in the past 24 hours.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Binance Coin, AAVE, Decred Price Analysis: 23 September

The likes of Binance Coin, AAVE, and Decred all gained on their respective charts over the last 24 hours. BNB saw a considerable 7% hike in its price as it moved near its one-week high. AAVE’s recovery led it to appreciate by 6.2% over the last 24 hours. Finally, Decred logged gains of 5.9% and was trading close to its immediate resistance.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Token Struggling Near Strong Demand Zone, With Average Volume

Litecoin token over the monthly chart is trading near the significant long-term demand zone, with near-average volume action. The crypto asset is currently placed below its vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines. The pair of LTC/BTC is trading at 0.003629 BTC with a 24-hour gain of...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Power Ledger Price Analysis: POWR Crypto Price Currently Sees A Downside Correction

POWR coin price is observing a consolidated momentum on the daily chart after seeing a positive correction. It is trading with a gain of more than 5% in the past 24 hours. Technical indicators for Power Ledger suggest a consolidation in price for the future. In contrast, POWR/BTC pair has seen a loss of more than 0.8% in the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Will Bitcoin Cash Price Manages to Hold $500-DMA line?

Bitcoin cash price over the monthly chart is trading below major moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-Day lines, with below-average volume action. The crypto asset is underperforming among the other Altcoins, with the last seven-days changes of -15% CMP at $539. The pair of BCH/BTC is trading at...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy