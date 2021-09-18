Flow Price Analysis: FLOW Coin Still Trapped In Sideways Trends

LONG TERM VIEW:- When we look at the chart in the daily time frame we can see that the price of btc is near the resistance. Looking at the technical indicator, we can see the MCAD is showing red histograms, meaning the MACD line is below the Signal line, we can see that MACD line when there is a slight change in the direction of the MCAD line. In addition to that we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 38. Meaning the price can go up or down and it is pointing towards the oversold zone (30). At the last we can have a look at the Moving average, we can see that the 20MA has crossed the 50MA which is a bearish sign and the 20MA is heading towards the 100MA.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO