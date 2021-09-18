Flow Price Analysis: FLOW Coin Still Trapped In Sideways Trends
The FLOW/BTC traded at 0.0004322 BTC, with a loss of 1.59%. The FLOW’s 24-hour trading volume is $72.5 million. While many altcoins have made a strong breakout from the crucial resistance level, the FLOW coin is still wavering in a sideways trend from its listing on the Binance Exchange. On 14th September, the coin price bounced from the crucial support of $18.6 with a massive bullish engulfing candle and substantial trading volume supporting it. This bullish candle also managed to break out from a significant resistance level of $20.6, suggesting a price reversal. Currently, the coin price has reestablished this broken level to obtain proper support from this level.themarketperiodical.com
Comments / 0