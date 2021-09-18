CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Bits: 18 September 2021

● Rule of the Robots: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything. A few years ago, Martin Ford published a book called Architects of Intelligence, in which he interviewed 23 of the most experienced AI and robotics researchers in the world. Those interviews are just as fascinating to read now as they were in 2018, but Ford’s since had some extra time to chew on them, in the context of a several years of somewhat disconcertingly rapid AI progress (and hype), coupled with the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic. In his new book, Rule of the Robots: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything, Ford takes a markedly well-informed but still generally optimistic look at where AI is taking us as a society. It’s not all good, and there are still a lot of unknowns, but Ford has a perspective that’s both balanced and nuanced, and I can promise you that the book is well worth a read.

capitalspectator.com

Book Bits: 11 Saturday 2021

● System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot. After decades of innovation by computer and internet companies unfettered by government regulation, Americans are enjoying the benefits provided by Big Tech—but also contending daily with problems that the industry has ushered in. Even consumers who love their smartphones and Instagram accounts may be concerned about how they siphon up personal data and lure users back with every new alert. While tech platforms help keep people in contact with family and friends, they also rely on opaque algorithms that shape the content we see. Seeing these dynamics, many politicians appear uncertain whether to get cozy with the visionary leaders of Google, Apple, and Facebook—or to campaign against the pollution of the American information ecosystem, the amplification of hate speech and harassment, and the striking concentration of market power among a small number of companies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Booktalk: Great new books in store for September

I’ve probably said it before; I still believe it to be true: September is the best of all months. Among other reasons, is the fantastic lists of books, scheduled to be published in the next few months that get talked about and recommended and compiled by all kinds of people and publications and media outlets… always so interesting to see which titles turn up on multiple disparate lists! So, whatever else the next few months hold in store, this fall has at least this one good thing going for it: great new books! Here is a small selection of the books that we are most looking forward to:
EDMONDS, WA
laparent.com

September Book Corner: Motivation, Inspiration and Parenting Tools

The September Book Corner introduces books to motivate, challenge and inspire parents. The following books bring a new light to hardships and challenges that come with parenthood. Bond with others over being an older parent, learn mindful practices for an ounce of calm in your everyday life, get insight into a complicated mother-daughter relationship and experience what it’s like to be able to heal your mind, body and soul.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

The book that:

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris. Such strong writing, riveting, and highly enjoyable. I stayed up until about 3 A.M. reading this one. It's a page turner, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Zakiya writes next. …I recommend over and over again:. Kiley Reid’s Such a Fun...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cumberland Times-News

ALLEGANY MAGAZINE -- REMEMBERING SEPTEMBER 11 -- Heroes Were Made -- A Book Review

Meaningful, comprehensive, compassionate and thoughtful. The Story of Flight 93 – the victims, the memorial and the community of supporters. The Flight 93 Memorial is located just about midway between Cumberland, Maryland and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Stopping at the site today is halfway between both cities. Five less minutes in the air and the plane would have crashed in the Flood City. Five more minutes and it would have landed violently somewhere closer to the Queen City.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

ZEUS: How NY climate week changes COP26, with Parnassus ESG head Iyassu Essayas

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.) SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — Like the dress rehearsal before opening night of a Broadway musical, everything […]
ENVIRONMENT

