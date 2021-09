Playtonic Friends is publishing Lil Gator Game for PC (via Steam) and Switch with a release set for sometime in 2022, the company has announced. “We’ve talked a lot this year about what attracts us to new projects and it really boil down to one thing – finding games WE want to play and in a lot of cases wish we’d come up with!” said Gavin Price, CEO, Playtonic Friends “That really couldn’t be more the case with the guys at MegaWobble and the amazing world they’ve created with Lil Gator Game. From the first time we saw a few short gifs online we were so impressed and it just made sense to get in touch with them. Turns out they are fans of all the same great games as us, shared a love of adventure platformers and so we decided to team up.”

