UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffers possible major shoulder injury

Central Florida was stunned on Friday night in its 42-35 loss at Louisville. UCF might have also lost starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the final play of the game. Gabriel was injured on a multi-lateral attempt to save the game. He walked off the field under his own power before ultimately riding the cart into the locker room.

When Gabriel left UCF’s locker room, his left arm was in a sling, he was icing his throwing shoulder, and he had tears in his eyes, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. X-Rays were immediately taken of Gabriel’s shoulder after the game.

If the injury is major as Forde indicates, it would be a major blow to UCF’s offense. UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said that the team will have more clarity on Gabriel’s injury once they return home from the game.

Gabriel has excelled since taking over as UCF’s starter

When McKenzie Milton suffered a major injury at the end of the 2018 season, it opened up the opportunity for Gabriel to start as a freshman in 2019. As a freshman, Gabriel threw for 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In 2020, he threw for 2,570 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions. Through three games this season, Gabriel has completed a career-high 68.6 percent of his passes with 818 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Gabriel’s emergence over the last two seasons led to the eventual transfer of Milton when he was able to return to football. Milton transferred to Florida State, and when he did, he acknowledged that Gabriel deserved to have the unquestioned starting job.

“I have one shot to go chase a dream,” Milton said when he announced his intent to transfer. “A lifelong dream to play in the NFL. It’s hard, it’s one of the hardest things for me to do. But it makes the most sense. This is Dillon Gabriel’s team now.”

Behind Gabriel, UCF has Mikey Keene, Quadry Jones, and Joey Gatewood in the quarterback room. Keene has completed four of his seven passes this season for 55 yards and a touchdown. Jones has completed his lone pass attempt this year for 14 yards and has rushed for five additional yards. Gatewood has yet to attempt a pass this season, but he has four rushes for 35 yards.

UCF finished just on the outside of the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Knights finished with 111 points in the voting, which was the 26th highest total. UCF begins AAC play next weekend against Navy. The Knights will face off against No. 8 Cincinnati in what should be a very entertaining matchup on October 16.