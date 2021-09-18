WATCH: Tim Tebow makes pick for Florida vs Alabama

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Ahead of the huge SEC matchup between Alabama and Florida, Tim Tebow made his pick for the showdown.

Surprisingly, the Florida legend is rolling with the Gators.

“When you look at this, from top to bottom — Alabama, they’re really good. Number one team in the country? Yeah, probably,” said Tebow. “If they played ten times, would Alabama win nine? Probably, yes. Have they been recruiting better? Yes.

“But there is one big problem. One flaw with your thinking. It’s because this game isn’t in Atlanta, it’s not in Tuscaloosa — this game is in Gainesville! This is a different level! When people show up here, they don’t leave the same!

“Alabama is coming to get a whoopin’! Gator Nation! Let’s get this thing done!”

Nobody gets Gators fans pumped up like Tebow, and he put on a masterclass.

Tebow on Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson

Ahead of the gigantic SEC matchup between Florida and Alabama, one person who knows the rivalry well joined Sportscenter to talk about it. This morning, Tim Tebow spoke on Florida quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson prior to facing the Crimson Tide.

“By the way, both of them have fantastic numbers in 5 and 15, and both of these guys can really play,” said Tebow. “Anthony (Richardson) gets a lot of hype, and he should, because he’s an incredible freak. I mean, God gifted him.

“This dude is 6-4, 235 and he can run around you, he can run over you. He ran 21 miles per hour last week but he’s also got a little bit of a hamstring issue. So if he’s ready to go than he can give Florida a huge boost.

Tebow reminded everyone that Jones is no slouch. While Richardson has a ton of hype, the Florida great still believes in Jones.

“But also we’ve got No. 5 in Emory Jones,” stated Tebow. “Emory’s a playmaker. He might not be getting the same hype (as) Anthony, but also he’s a very accurate passer.

“But one of the problems he’s had so far is against zone and specifically drop 8 (coverage). Hesitating just a little bit and throwing it into that zone. So if Alabama is going to do different things like Nick Saban has done in the past to confuse him, what Emory really needs to do is get it to his checkdown. If he’s not seeing it, that’s OK, use your athletic ability and make a play.

But I think this team is better when both of them are playing because they add something different to the team.”

Evidently, Tebow is fine with the two-quarterback system the Gators are implementing — as long as the wins keep coming.