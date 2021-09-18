CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snake Bytes: 9/18 - No Cigar

By James Attwood
Cover picture for the articleMadison Bumgarner allowed only one hit through seven innings of work. Unfortunately for Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks, that one hit left the yard after a walk, giving the Astros the lead. The Diamondbacks clawed back to tie the game in the eighth and then took a one -run lead in the tenth, but the bullpen was unable to contain the Astros in the bottom of the tenth. Wasted opportunities by the offense cost this team as much as Tyler Clippard and the Manfred Mann did.

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 9/18

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 6, Astros 7: Battle of the Zacks - A Rematch

Record: 48-101. Pace: 52-110. Change on 2004: +2. TL;DR: Gallen won round two of the Battle of the Zacks, Laz Diaz accordioned the strike zone throughout the game, and the D-Back’s offense couldn’t overcome yet another late collapse from the bullpen to lose 7-6 and squander an excellent opportunity to win another road series against a playoff team.
azsnakepit.com

Series Preview #49: Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks

At 77-70 the Atlanta Braves are clinging to a two game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. It’s been an up and down season for the Braves. Languishing around .500 for the first first half of the season, they battled numerous injuries to their rotation and the loss of Marcel Ozuna due to a finger injury and then off field domestic abuse issuess. Then just before the all star break in what seemed like a devastating blow to their division chances, they lost Ronald Acuna Jr for the season with a torn ACL.
azsnakepit.com

How High Will The Diamondbacks Bounce in 2022?

First, I tip my hat to Jack Sommers for activating my optimism. His most excellent piece showed that that in the last 52 years, when a team wins less than 35% it’s rare when they bounce above .500 in the next season. The 2021 Diamondbacks are a rare team, more rare than the 2004 Diamondbacks.
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Original 6 Starting Pitchers

On March 31st of this year I published an article Breaking Down The Diamondbacks Rotation. In that article I expressed a lot of concern about how badly the rotation projected. Early in the year we had some debates about which part of the pitching staff was trending worse, the rotation or the bullpen, and clearly the bullpen “won out” in those discussions. However the overall concerns turned out to be correct, and in some cases pretty accurate.
Corey Kluber
Kevin Gausman
Tyler Clippard
Madison Bumgarner
azsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #153: 9/23 vs. Braves

It has not been the best of series for the D-backs. Three losses, and three blowout losses at that, with the Braves having outscored the Diamondbacks to this point by a margin of 26-7. That’s quite the reversal from when the two teams met in Atlanta, and Arizona conceded a total of five runs over the three games: two less than in the fifth INNING of Monday’s opening contest. Admittedly, two road games were of the shortened variety, but the difference is clear. Maybe Madison Bumgarner can restore a morsel of pride to the team, avoid the sweep and move them one game closer to avoiding a franchise record for losses. He did seem to handle this powerful Braves’ line-up reasonably well last time, as I recall...
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 4: Turambar’s Last 2021 Recap

Record: 49-105. Pace: 52-110. Change on 2004: +2. My last recap of the season folks. At long last. Castellanos starts out the night pitching a bit rocky; allowing a single and then a walk to start things outs. Lucky for him the baseball gods are kind tonight and a Trea Turner double play ball followed by a Muncy fly out ends the threat. Yay.
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
