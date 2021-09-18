Snake Bytes: 9/18 - No Cigar
Madison Bumgarner allowed only one hit through seven innings of work. Unfortunately for Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks, that one hit left the yard after a walk, giving the Astros the lead. The Diamondbacks clawed back to tie the game in the eighth and then took a one -run lead in the tenth, but the bullpen was unable to contain the Astros in the bottom of the tenth. Wasted opportunities by the offense cost this team as much as Tyler Clippard and the Manfred Mann did.www.azsnakepit.com
