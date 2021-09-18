Snake Bytes: 9/18 - No Cigar

It has not been the best of series for the D-backs. Three losses, and three blowout losses at that, with the Braves having outscored the Diamondbacks to this point by a margin of 26-7. That’s quite the reversal from when the two teams met in Atlanta, and Arizona conceded a total of five runs over the three games: two less than in the fifth INNING of Monday’s opening contest. Admittedly, two road games were of the shortened variety, but the difference is clear. Maybe Madison Bumgarner can restore a morsel of pride to the team, avoid the sweep and move them one game closer to avoiding a franchise record for losses. He did seem to handle this powerful Braves’ line-up reasonably well last time, as I recall...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO