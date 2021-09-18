CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers - Game Post

By Jon Woods
ralphiereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLine: Colorado -2.5 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado for the third game of the 2021 season. The Colorado Buffaloes started the 2021 season with a comfortable win over Northern Colorado and then fell in a close, hard fought battle to the Texas A&M Aggies in Denver. Now the Buffaloes face a B1G foe as they welcome Minnesota to Colorado and try to move to 2-1.

