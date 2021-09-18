CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear the sounds of space with these Chandra sonifications

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory has shared a new way to experience space, with three new “sonifications” which turn visual astronomy data into sounds. The first sonification is of Westerlund 2, a cluster of young stars which have been imaged in the optical wavelength by Hubble and in the X-ray wavelength by Chandra. As the sound moves from left to right across the image, brighter lights are represented by louder sounds, and lights toward the top of the image are higher in pitch.

