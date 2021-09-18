Hear the sounds of space with these Chandra sonifications

4 unique examples showing how music and sound can be used in data science. When you think about telling a story through data, such as answering a common question or something that popped in your mind or tackling a problem from an analytics viewpoint, you probably turn to packages like matplotlib and seaborn for your visualizations. Usually, bar charts and scatter plots are a great way to detect interesting patterns visually and they are among the best tools in getting started with a new project or dataset. But how about sound? Can sound be used to convey stories about data and can it reveal relations we can’t see with our visual graphs? Recently, I have been exploring this topic and in this story I wanted to share some of the best examples with you.

