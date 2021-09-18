CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George looked hilariously unimpressed by this musical performance

By Kawhi Leonard, Paul George
bardown.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Clippers are moving out of Staples Center, and they’re having a party about it!. On Friday, the Clippers announced a new partnership with Intuit that includes a new dome, to be ready for the Clippers to move into ahead of the 2024 season. While the Staples Center is an iconic building to be moving away from, it will definitely help to distinguish a home court advantage. It’s hard to feel truly at home when another team – the Lakers – also calls it home, you know?

www.bardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arash Markazi
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard mocks Mavericks with new sweatshirt

The Los Angeles Clippers held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Intuit Dome arena this past week and team star Kawhi Leonard was in attendance. Leonard’s presence at the event produced at least one memorable moment that folks latched onto immediately. Even LeBron James had a laugh over it. But...
NBA
AllClippers

Marcus Smart Calls Kawhi Leonard "The Most Unstoppable Player in the League"

Marcus Smart is widely regarded as one of the NBA's most dominant defensive players. In the NBA media realm, it is not uncommon for defensive specialist to be asked which players are their most difficult defensive assignments. Fans and analysts are always searching for insight into a player's perspective, and in a 2019 article for The Player's Tribune, Marcus Smart provided some very detailed analysis.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Performance#The Los Angeles Clippers#Intuit#The Staples Center#Lakers
fadeawayworld.net

Kawhi Leonard’s Former College Teammate Praises His Work Ethic: “People Are Like, ‘Kawhi’s Quiet.’ I’m Like, ‘No, He’s Not. Have You Seen Him Work?”

Kawhi Leonard is a very different NBA superstar. In a world where high-profile names like to get a lot of attention, the Klaw is different, trying to stay low-key, although his personality doesn’t help him that much. He’s very funny even without trying, and fans love that side of his...
NBA
Golden State of Mind

When Kawhi Leonard returns, Wiggins Island will be waiting for him

One of the talking points shrewdly optimistic Golden State Warriors fans discuss about their team’s prospects this season is the devastating injury woes their conference rivals have to overcome. You know, the exact same thing those same rivals were counting on working against the Dubs while the Warriors have been getting pimp slapped by the injury bug ever since the 2019 Finals.
NBA
AllClippers

Lawrence Frank Says "No One Knows" If Kawhi Leonard Will Return Next Season

While Kawhi Leonard's naturally reserved approach to his profession often leaves people guessing, this is especially the case when it comes to his injuries. Since Kawhi Leonard's injury in the 2017 playoffs that ultimately led to his departure from San Antonio, both he and his team have been very reserved with his health status.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Kawhi Leonard was not feeling live performance at Clippers' new arena

Kawhi Leonard has always been a fun guy, but you wouldn’t know it based on his appearance at the LA Clippers’ new arena unveiling this week. The Clippers officially broke ground on their future home, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Friday. Included as part of the ceremony was a live performance for Clippers personnel and fans. Sportswriter Arash Markazi shared video of Leonard sitting in the front row during the performance with his arms crossed looking totally unenthused. Take a look.
NBA
SB Nation

Kawhi Leonard is not amused by the new Clippers arena’s groundbreaking ceremony

The Los Angeles Clippers have always been LA’s other NBA team, but they’re fully trying to get out of the Lakers’ shadow by opening their own arena, which will be called the Inuit Dome. The building will be located in Inglewood and it cost $1.8 billion with only private funding and no taxpayer dollars. It is slated to open for the 2024-2025 Clippers season.
NBA
AllClippers

John Wall Spotted in Los Angeles With Paul George

It was recently announced by The Atheltic's Shams Charania that the Houston Rockets and John Wall will work towards finding him a new team to play for next season. The report also included that because Wall is still owed $91.7M over the next two seasons, the two sides currently have no plans to work towards a buyout, as the financial logistics would be too complicated.
NBA
Sporting News

LA Clippers star Paul George is in line for a statement season

Paul George admitted during the 2021 NBA Playoffs that he hears the resounding criticism that surrounds his name on social media. "I do. And it's the honest truth. It's a fact. But I can't worry about that. It comes with the job, I guess," he said when asked if he feels like he's picked on more than other stars.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers: What to expect from Paul George in 2021-22 season

Paul George and his struggles from the 2020 bubble postseason were very-well documented, but the Los Angeles Clippers star bounced back in spectacular fashion during the 2021 playoffs. Without Kawhi Leonard for half of the postseason, George was able to lead his team to the Western Conference Finals and nearly to the NBA Finals.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy