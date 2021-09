It has been revealed that the head of product Nate Chastain had been flipping NFTs from which he earned a massive wealth. Following the accusations against Nate Chastain that he was using insider knowledge and information to buy NFTs scheduled to feature on the OpeSea’s homepage, it appears that the NFT marketplace head of product has finally turned in his resignation as his Twitter bio now indicates that he once worked with the firm.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO