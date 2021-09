SEC officiating is not the only group under fire in football across the country. NFL officials are facing their own backlash, and there are numbers to back it up. Long-time sportswriter Rick Gosselin, now of Sports Illustrated’s Talk of Fame network reported: “There’s a red flag for NFL officiating: through 17 weeks in 2020, there was never a weekend when 200 penalties were assessed. The high was 198 penalties in Week 2. This season, officials assessed 214 penalties in Week 1 and 221 more in Week 2. This trend needs to be reversed.”

