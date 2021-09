Wolves manager Bruno Lage was pleased to see debutant Hwang Hee-chan get off the mark as his side claimed their first goal, points and victory of the season in a 2-0 win at Watford Hornets defender Francisco Sierralta headed the ball into his own net to give Wolves the lead after 74 minutes, before substitute Hwang bundled the ball over the line to double his side’s lead late on.Lage said: “It was very good for him, but the way he came for us, that was my feeling from the first day.“I heard every time good things about Wolves, about the...

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO