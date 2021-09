The Carolina Hurricanes caused some exciting offseason drama, when in late August they chose to sign forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet. The Montreal Canadiens were forced to make a decision to either match the one-year, $6.1 million deal or let him walk. Ultimately they chose to let him walk, and while the Hurricanes brass has said it wasn’t completely about revenge, it certainly seems that way.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO