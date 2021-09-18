Welcome to the fam Ryan! 2022 class is gonna be legendary…🏆

In a brand new interview with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, Jay Jay French was once again asked if thinks TWISTED SISTER will ever play live again, nearly five years after the band completed its farewell tour. The guitarist responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I said never [before], 'cause I meant never last time, but then we got together again, so now you sound like an idiot. So I'm never gonna say never. We got together 'cause of 9/11 last time, and God forbid, nobody wants a disaster. But my band answered the bell on that selflessly — we went and did it for all the right reasons and came back for all the right reasons. We had the Christmas shows and Christmas album, which was a lot of fun to do.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO