Combat Sports

Logan Paul Health Emergency Photo Leaks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube personality turned professional boxer Logan Paul is currently one of the most popular celebrities in the world right now. He has been involved in a storyline in WWE back in April, as he was in Sami Zayn’s corner for his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37. Logan Paul also recently leaked a bad Randy Orton text message. Paul was recently photographed on a private plan with a woman and mystery baby. Logan is not a father, so it’s unknown his relation to the child.

