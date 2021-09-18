Logan Paul Health Emergency Photo Leaks

Over the last few years, Logan Paul has been looking to make a go of it in the boxing world. At times, he has been ridiculed for his efforts especially when you consider how he has never officially won a fight. He drew against KSI the first time around and in the second fight, he lost in what was a controversial decision at the time. The joke is on all of us though as just a few months ago, he got to fight against the likes of Floyd Mayweather who is one of the greatest to ever do it.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO