Being classist toward classes. We all forgot what in-person classes were like, right? The eye contact, the small talk… the classrooms. Oh, how we missed the sluggish elevators, congested hallways and incessant ID checks! Is any NYU academic building free of these faults? Probably not. But some are more notorious than others. In the second edition of our Ranked series, we (Sabrina and Joey) present our list of standout academic buildings, worst to best.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO