The podcast crew wipes a tear from their eyes as they bid goodbye to the basketball career of JJ Redick, one of the greatest long-range shooters in hoops history. But that is only the beginning of a potpourri episode chock full of all sorts of interesting news — There’s a significant development on the name, image, and likeness front regarding a member of the Duke team; Donald and Jason then take a look at the physiques on display in the official team photo; they break down the big football win against Northwestern and look ahead to this weekend’s battle with Kansas; there is always time for a shout-out to the Duke soccer teams that put a hurting on UNC over the weekend; and the whole thing wraps up with a look at the latest recruit scheduled to visit Duke’s campus this coming weekend, sharpshooting guard JJ Starling.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO