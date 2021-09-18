CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

First family of Afghan refugees arrive in Kansas City

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The first family of Afghanistan refugees has arrived in Kansas City as resettlement agencies in the area prepare for hundreds more.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he was “proud” of the city for “welcoming all people” in announcing the family’s arrival this week. He said they represented the first of 550 Afghan refugees who will arrive in Kansas City.

More than 100,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul in a chaotic exodus late last month after President Joe Biden announced that U.S. troops would withdraw, and the Taliban seized control of strife-torn Afghanistan in just a few weeks. Thousands more Afghans want to leave.

This week, the Biden administration began notifying states about how many Afghan refugees would be resettled among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals. Missouri will receive 1,200 refugees.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — No migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — had converged just days earlier seeking asylum, local and federal officials said. It’s a dramatic change from last Saturday, when the number peaked as migrants driven...
The Associated Press

It’s almost certain Afghanistan’s Taliban won’t speak at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won’t get to speak at this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
The Associated Press

New Mexico governor tours refugee center, talks business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited southern New Mexico on Friday to talk with fellow elected Democratic leaders and business groups about economic development and to tour a military base near the U.S.-Mexico border where Afghan refugees are being housed. The Democrat’s visit was not made public...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Imran Khan paints Pakistan as victim of US ungratefulness

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to cast Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and an international double standard in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. In a prerecorded speech aired during the evening, the Pakistani prime minister touched on a range...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 5:58 a.m. GMT

N. Korea offers talks, likely trying to get sanctions relief. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Friday her country is willing to resume talks with South Korea if conditions are met, indicating it wants Seoul to persuade Washington to relax crippling economic sanctions. Kim Yo Jong’s statement came days after North Korea performed its first missile tests in six months, which some experts said were intended to show it will keep boosting its weapons arsenal if the U.S.-led sanctions continue while nuclear diplomacy remains stalled. She offered the talks while mentioning South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s call, issued in a speech at the U.N.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Bodies of 9 suspected migrants found in eastern Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Nine bodies of suspected migrants have been found near a remote community in the Panamanian jungle close to the border with Colombia, local prosecutors said Friday. The bodies, including one child, were found near the Tuqueza and Canaán Membrillo rivers in the Emberá Wounaán indigenous region,...
The Associated Press

California to replace the word ‘alien’ from its laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will strike the word “alien” from its state laws, getting rid of what Gov. Gavin Newsom called “an offensive term for a human being” that has “fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative.”. Newsom on Friday signed a law that removes the word from various sections...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#First Family#Ap#Taliban#Afghans
The Associated Press

Santa Fe mayor attacks rival for ‘no’ vote on mask ordinance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Recriminations about face-mask mandates are creating new tension between Democratic candidates in the election campaign for mayor in Santa Fe. In a flier distributed by mail Friday, incumbent Mayor Alan Webber highlighted a dissenting vote by mayoral candidate and City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler last year in the creation of a city ordinance requiring face masks, even outdoors, adding that Vigil Coppler cannot be trusted to be mayor.
SANTA FE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

582K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy