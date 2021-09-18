Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just £201.99 in the U.K. (£78 off)
Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to noise-canceling models. Sony unveiled the WH-1000XM4 last year, which is the company’s latest and greatest wireless flagship headphone model. They’re now on sale for just £201.99 at Amazon in the U.K, and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet for these headphones on the site. While it says that these headphones are down from £249.81, they cost £279.99 just a few days ago.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0