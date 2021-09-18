CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just £201.99 in the U.K. (£78 off)

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony makes some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to noise-canceling models. Sony unveiled the WH-1000XM4 last year, which is the company’s latest and greatest wireless flagship headphone model. They’re now on sale for just £201.99 at Amazon in the U.K, and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet for these headphones on the site. While it says that these headphones are down from £249.81, they cost £279.99 just a few days ago.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Can’t afford the Apple Watch Series 7? These older models are on sale today

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a larger screen, thinner bezels, and improved fast-charging technology, among other changes. However, if you’re not feeling the latest model, or if you prefer to buy something cheaper, you should check out the available smartwatch deals for previous editions of the Apple Watch. Amazon, a reliable source of Apple Watch deals, has slashed the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Get the Stunning “Frame TV” for Just $529.99 (Last Two Days of Labor Day Sale)

Samsung's "The Frame" TV is no longer limited to the homes of celebs as the company offers small discounts on this line-up every few months. However, Samsung rarely, if ever, offers discounts on the base 32-inch variant. Samsung The Frame TV QLED HDR Smart TV is now available for just $529.99, making all of your TV-or-art Instagram dreams come true!
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 13: Every exciting rumor about Apple's upcoming iPhone

Apple's new iPhone is coming on Sept. 14. Here's all the buzz we've heard so far about the iPhone 13's price, specs and more. This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's iPhone 13 is on its way with an...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starting at $400, more Samsung products are also on sale

We start today’s deals with Samsung’s latest foldable devices that are currently getting up to $900 savings with eligible trade-ins. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that’s now available for just $400 after a $600 trade-in discount. This will get you an unlocked device with 128GB of storage space. You can also boost your storage space up to 256GB by adding $50.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Android Smartphones#Smartphone#Amazon#Macbooks
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, and the third-generation AirPods. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch...
ELECTRONICS
yourchoiceway.com

Sony WH-1000XM3 Review

Sony continues its reign as the king of noise cancelling with the WH-1000XM3: the best headphones right now thanks to flawless noise cancellation. Aside from slightly fiddly touch controls, there’s really very little to complain about here. The noise cancellation is still absolutely unmatched, and it’s backed up by audio that’s almost as good.
NFL
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: You Can Get Roku Ultra LT For Just $49.99 (40% OFF)

For a limited time, you can get the Roku Ultra LT for a near all-time low of just $49.99 (normally $79.99). This is the lowest we’ve seen since last Black Friday. The Walmart-exclusive device is similar to the 2019 Roku Ultra, in that it supports 4K HDR, includes a USB and MicroSD slot, and an Ethernet Port. It also has the Advanced Voice Remote which includes a headphone jack for private listening.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Get a MagSafe charger for your new iPhone 13 at just $27 ($12 off)

Apple just announced the iPhone 13 series yesterday, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That’s a lot of phones, but unfortunately Apple is sticking with MagSafe/Qi and Lightning charging on all of them — no USB Type-C port. Thankfully, the price on the official MagSafe charger has been reduced to $27.14, a savings of $11.86 from the usual cost. That’s also $3 less than the sale from last month.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Get the Roku Express 4K+ streaming box for just $29 today ($11 off)

Roku was one of the first names in the streaming box market, and the company has continued to stay competitive with new hardware products every so often. Roku released a heap of new devices back in April, including a new streaming stick that brought 4K playback to the super-low price of $39.99. Now the Express 4K+ stick is even cheaper, thanks to a new sale at multiple retailers that drops the price to $29.99. That matches the previous sale we covered in June.
ELECTRONICS
fujirumors.com

The Error Fujifilm is Doing (and Sony Not)

There are a lot of differences between Fujifilm and Sony, and I believe each company could learn some things something from each other. But today I’d like to focus on one aspect, that I believe Sony and other brand are doing right, and Fujifilm should copy. Let’s talk about it.
BUSINESS
xda-developers

Get the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for $899 ($200 off)

Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Book Pro lineup back in April, featuring the latest 11th-generation Intel processors, OLED screens, thin designs, and some of the same apps and services found on Samsung’s Android devices. We’ve seen some of these models go on and off sale over the past few months, and the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best Samsung laptops that you can buy to date. You can now get one for $899.99, a reduction of $200 from its original $1099.99 asking price.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Quick – the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones have hit their lowest price

The best headphones you can buy in 2021 have just hit their lowest ever price in the UK – and you'll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on them. Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones from £249.99 to just £201.99, saving you £48 on the noise-cancelLing cans. That discount is even better when you compare it to the launch price of WH-1000XM4, which came in at £349 when they were released in August last year. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WH-1000XM4 prices in your region.)
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Get the Apple AirPods Max at their lowest price yet in the U.K. (£147 off)

The Apple AirPods may not be the best earphones on the market, but they sure are the most popular and recognizable TWS earbuds around the world. Apple made a lot of money from removing the headphone jack, as the solution to the newly created problem went on to contribute to some of Apple’s amazing numbers in the coming years. The Apple AirPods Max are a pair of headphones that carry the AirPods branding, which includes a typically high price in the U.K. of £549. However, they’re at their lowest price yet on Amazon currently, and you can get them for just £402 right now. While they’re still pretty expensive, that’s a whopping £147 off.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Get the Samsung Pad Duo charger for just $36 today

Samsung has sold many phone and watch chargers over the years, but most of the time, people buy chargers from third-party companies like Belkin and Anker instead. Samsung’s power adapters and docks are usually more expensive than the competition, but today there’s a sale on the Duo wireless charging pad. It normally costs $50 (though MSRP is $60), and it’s now on sale for $35.99 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy