Tulsa County, OK

Sand Springs man charged in murder-for-hire plot, deputies say

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested Thursday after Tulsa County deputies say he tried to pay $500 to have someone kill his wife over a protective order, according to court documents.

James Turner, 42, asked a family friend if he knew anyone who would be able to get rid of his wife, an affidavit states.

The friend recorded several conversations with Turner and turned over the recordings to authorities, according to court documents.

According to an affidavit, Turner gave the friend $500 and asked her to be “killed.”

Tuner was charged with soliciting first-degree murder and remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Ray Rowe
6d ago

a protective order against him may have saved her life but a million dollar bond will serve as an example that we are heading to the right direction to protect our mothers daughters and sisters.

