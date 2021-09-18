Delaware’s Culinary Coast a captivating canine getaway
Looking for a late-summer beach getaway that’s fun for both you and your pooch? Check out southern Delaware’s Culinary Coast. A strong agricultural scene reflected in local menus and the short driving distances between towns make this mid-Atlantic area an easy choice. Factor in multiple beaches that accommodate four-legged visitors, and it’s easy to see why this part of Delaware is a canine getaway of choice for regional pet parents in the know.www.limaohio.com
