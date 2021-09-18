CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verizon offers up to $1000 off a new iPhone 13 with a trade-in

By Victor Wright
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s iPhone season, so of course, the major carriers are all competing for your wallet. Verizon is coming out swinging with a promotion offering up to $1,000 off a new iPhone 13 series device with select trade-ins, even if your trade-in device is broken. You just need one of their premium plans to get top dollar.

