How more homes may be for sale soon

By Editorials
Lima News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American housing market has been red hot. The combination of low borrowing rates, strong demand for more living and work-from-home space as the pandemic wears on and tight supply has driven up prices. In July, the average price of a home was $360,000 – up almost 20 percent in...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 4

Tears
5d ago

Alot will be for sale when the Rothchilds and Gates get done with population control

Reply(3)
4
Comments / 0

