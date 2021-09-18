'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Production Designer Embraced Decadence to Build Tammy Faye's World

Tammy Faye Bakker was a camp icon for reasons that are immediately clear when watching any footage of her at work. She was a straight, cis woman who performed femininity with an intensity more often found in drag. When she spoke, it was with a high chirrup that evoked Betty Boop, and when she sang, she gestured emphatically as if trying to transmit her song by way of her whole body instead of just her voice. She favored big hair and heavy makeup that included the spider-leg eyelashes that were her signature, though the lingering image of mascara-blackened tears streaming down her face probably owes more to SCTV and SNL than to her own appearances. Bakker — née LaValley, and later Messner — did cry a lot on camera, so she was adamant about wearing waterproof mascara. She helped her first husband, the televangelist Jim Bakker, build an empire that ruthlessly melded faith with commerce. But she somehow retained an aura of blamelessness even as everything collapsed in charges of fraud and an allegation of sexual assault in 1987, as though her gaudy guilelessness shielded her from any taint of complicity.

