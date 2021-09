TAMPA — A Largo couple was arrested this week on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. According to federal court records, Marilyn and Thomas Fassell were part of a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in the wake of the November 2020 election. Surveillance footage and photos — including a selfie of Marilyn Fassell, 58, smoking a cigarette — confirm they were inside for about 40 minutes, a federal agent wrote in a complaint filed Sept. 9 that was unsealed Thursday.

LARGO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO