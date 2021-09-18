CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Heavy security amid Capitol riot supporters' rally

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities placed the area around the US Capitol under heavy security ahead of a rally on Saturday in support of rioters imprisoned after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. (Sept. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/52418e018499428789b9f4c4f3758880.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Protest Riot#Ap Archive
cnsmaryland.org

U.S. Capitol fencing returns ahead of January 6 riot defendants rally

WASHINGTON — Security fencing was installed Wednesday around the United States Capitol Building ahead of a Saturday rally supporting those jailed in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The Capitol Police Board on Monday approved a plan to temporarily erect a fence around the Capitol. “We are here to...
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

DHS warns of potential for violence at rally for suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning Thursday about the potential for violence at an upcoming right-wing rally in Washington, D.C., this weekend, according to an intelligence briefing obtained by Yahoo News. The document, which was unclassified and marked “For official use only,” was disseminated to federal, state and...
PROTESTS
swiowanewssource.com

The AP Interview: Hungary defends LGBT law

Hungary’s right-wing government is attracting conservative thinkers from the United States who admire its approaches to migration, LGBT issues and national sovereignty. (Sept. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d4a5839506064588849a44654241a48f.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Protests
swiowanewssource.com

Boston rally over mistreatment of Haitian migrants

Anger, frustration at Boston rally as activists, political leaders and natives of Haiti harshly criticize racism in the brutal treatment, swift deportation of Haitian migrants at US-Mexico border (Sept. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7287df61dbfe419ab9fe254489348f45.
PROTESTS
swiowanewssource.com

House votes to counter abortion rights challenges

The House passed legislation Friday that would guarantee a woman's right to an abortion, an effort by Democrats to circumvent a new Texas law that has placed that access under threat. (Sept. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CONGRESS & COURTS
swiowanewssource.com

Time's Up leader pledges openness after scandal

The new leader of Time's Up, Monifa Bandele, is pledging openness and equity at the embattled women's rights organization. Her predecessor resigned in August over revelations the group’s leaders advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Sept. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
ADVOCACY
swiowanewssource.com

Official: 225 migrants left in Texas border town

The top elected official in the Texas border county where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says only 225 migrants remain. (Sept. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/72d883a6b6a9474b9782e6257bba86d2.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Trump employees testify before New York grand jury

Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien says the grand jury indictments of the Trump Organization’s head of security and a top financial official shows the prosecutors’ investigation is going “up and down the food chain.” He tells Lawrence O’Donnell it’s also a sign they could become potential witnesses against others in the Trump Organization, including Donald Trump.Sept. 3, 2021.
POTUS
BBC

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Angry scenes broke out at Haiti's main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on, while others threw shoes at the jet. Last weekend, the US started flying out migrants...
IMMIGRATION
swiowanewssource.com

Mayorkas: All migrants are gone from border camp

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says no migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people, most of them Haitians, had converged just days earlier seeking asylum. (Sept. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy