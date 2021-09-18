Raiders star will miss Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers with toe, ankle injuries
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of toe and ankle injuries, according to head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden said running backs Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake will fill in for the Alabama product. Barber could potentially be used on early downs and Drake will likely be in on third-down situations due to his pass-catching ability.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 0