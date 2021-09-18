Raiders star will miss Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers with toe, ankle injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with just a handful of injuries ahead of their week two matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of 1-0 teams. “Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that we have a lot of injury damage coming out of the game,” Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “There are some bumps and bruises associated with play, maybe a veteran guy or two who I’ll be minimizing at the early portions of the week. But you know we never spent a lot of time worrying about that.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO