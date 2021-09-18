Sarr brace for Watford as Norwich loses 5th straight game

Norwich vs Watford: A pair of likely relegation-threatened sides are set to meet in the Premier League at Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Canaries are still searching for their first points of the season as they head into matchweek 5, putting them at the very bottom of the Premier League table as the only side yet to win a point. Of course, Norwich’s opening fixtures could have hardly been more difficult for any side, let alone one just coming back up to the Premier League. Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal — three of the Premier League’s richest sides, plus the side that has most consistently broken up the big-six reign on the merit of their on-field play. Simply put, it’s hardly a surprise they are where they are.

