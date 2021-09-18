CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Axed! The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 13 Reunion Has Officially Been Canceled

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddaxb_0c0L8QtU00
Sophy Holland/Bravo

Say it ain’t so. The season 13 reunion for Real Housewives of New York is officially canceled, a spokesperson for Bravo confirmed on Friday, September 17.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

According to Page Six, the stars of the show — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Eboni K. Williams, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney — weren’t happy with the decision, but they didn’t put up a fight. “They reluctantly understood,” a source told the outlet.

“It would just be so long since [they shot] the finale,” the insider added. “[It] makes no sense to have a reunion 2 months later so they understand that part, but they are disappointed.”

In July, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that filming for the reunion had been postponed and might resume in September. “They were looking forward to wrapping the show in August,” an insider revealed at the time. “It takes a lot of mental preparation to go into the reunion. They always film the reunion in August and usually start filming the new season in the fall. They don’t have a scheduled date for the new season.”

According to Page Six, the reason for the delay was a “decline in ratings,” which reached an all-time low of 720,000 at points throughout the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NoqG_0c0L8QtU00
Heidi Gutman/Bravo

On September 8, Sonja, 57, opened up to Us Weekly about her method for approaching reunions. “I don’t really [prepare],” the Bravolebrity told the outlet. “I’m improv to the bone. I don’t prepare. Why does anyone prepare? I mean the girls are probably preparing, like, what shoes they’re going to wear. You know, I’ve walked up to the reunion and forgot my shoes and I bought them at Aldo, so I don’t really prepare. I know my makeup people get a little freaked out, but I just show up with no pedicure, no manicure.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheWrap

Bravo Scraps ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reunion Due to ‘Scheduling Challenges’

Bravo is not moving forward with a reunion for Season 13 of “Real Housewives of New York City,” the network announced Friday. “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

After Her Big Freshman Season, Real Housewives Of New York's Eboni K. Williams Reflects On The ‘Cost’ Of Those Race Conversations

Eboni K. Williams entered the Real Housewives of New York fray this year as the first Black cast member in the show's history. But her big freshman season was met with a polarizing reaction from her co-stars and even some fans. For the most part, Williams was criticized for frequently discussing race on a supposedly fun and lighthearted reality show. With Season 13 now in the books, Williams is reflecting on the potential “cost” of having those conversations about race.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

How Real Housewives Of New York Alum Bethenny Frankel Reportedly Knew Of Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi's Financial Problems Before The Rest Of Us

Throughout her eight-season tenure on Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel created a very concrete persona around blunt honesty. As Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer know all too well, Frankel doesn't mince words, even for friends. Neither for Real Housewives franchise alums, it would seem. She left the show that brought her notoriety for bigger and better waters, but she still apparently has time to read Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. Frankel, true to form, flat-out claimed that Erika Jayne and her husband Tom Girardi’s financial problems were actually known a long time ago.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

From the Real Housewives to Love Is Blind: how reunions took over reality TV

After two very long months, Love Island 2021 finally ended this week with a reunion that embodied the spirit (or rather lack of) of the season. In keeping with what had already been a low-stakes year, very little happened. Jake Cornish, the villain of the villa, was absent, meaning viewers missed out on one of the only potentially interesting interviews. Fan favourites and fourth-place finalists Kaz and Tyler were the only couple to not have their own dedicated sofa interview segment. As the only black couple to make the final in the show’s history, eyebrows were rightly raised.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
EW.com

The Real Housewives of New York City

For the first time in Housewives history, the ladies will not be mentioning it all. The Real Housewives of New York City's season 13 reunion has officially been canceled, EW has confirmed. A statement from a Bravo spokesperson reads: "Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season. It's disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 17 Online

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 17 online via TV Fanatic with over 2 options to watch the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11E17 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon and Bravo. Bravo Watch Now. Episode Details. On The Real Housewives...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Us Weekly
tvseriesfinale.com

Lucifer: Season Seven? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia, with Scarlett Estevez recurring. The supernatural procedural centers on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) who abandoned his throne, retired to Los Angeles, opened up a nightclub, and started helping LAPD Detective Chloe Decker (German) solve cases. In the sixth season, the devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

TV’s Cops Has Been Resurrected For New Season Over A Year After Cancellation

Before Cops was canceled last year amid nationwide protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of law enforcement, the show was a fixture of reality TV, running for 32 seasons on Fox before getting picked up by Spike TV (prior to its Paramount rebranding). And in a move that’s sure to delight some and enrage others, Cops is being resurrected for a 33rd season, but in a slightly different format than fans are accustomed to.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Slams Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Looks

While I never really want this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to end, I am anxiously anticipating the impending reunion. Erika Jayne is going to have a lot of explaining to do when it comes to her divorce and Tom Girardi’s embezzlement allegations. I’m hoping that Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais put in […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Looks appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy