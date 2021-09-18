Axed! The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 13 Reunion Has Officially Been Canceled

Sophy Holland/Bravo

Say it ain’t so. The season 13 reunion for Real Housewives of New York is officially canceled, a spokesperson for Bravo confirmed on Friday, September 17.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

According to Page Six, the stars of the show — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Eboni K. Williams, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney — weren’t happy with the decision, but they didn’t put up a fight. “They reluctantly understood,” a source told the outlet.

“It would just be so long since [they shot] the finale,” the insider added. “[It] makes no sense to have a reunion 2 months later so they understand that part, but they are disappointed.”

In July, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that filming for the reunion had been postponed and might resume in September. “They were looking forward to wrapping the show in August,” an insider revealed at the time. “It takes a lot of mental preparation to go into the reunion. They always film the reunion in August and usually start filming the new season in the fall. They don’t have a scheduled date for the new season.”

According to Page Six, the reason for the delay was a “decline in ratings,” which reached an all-time low of 720,000 at points throughout the season.

On September 8, Sonja, 57, opened up to Us Weekly about her method for approaching reunions. “I don’t really [prepare],” the Bravolebrity told the outlet. “I’m improv to the bone. I don’t prepare. Why does anyone prepare? I mean the girls are probably preparing, like, what shoes they’re going to wear. You know, I’ve walked up to the reunion and forgot my shoes and I bought them at Aldo, so I don’t really prepare. I know my makeup people get a little freaked out, but I just show up with no pedicure, no manicure.”