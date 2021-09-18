GEFD congratulates Glen Mar Park resident Jim Donley for his successful service in the 68th stage of the Great American Relay.
The Glen Echo Fire Department congratulates Glen Mar Park resident Jim Donley for his successful service as the lead/solo runner in the 68th stage of the Great American Relay. The 3,500-mile run is comprised of 415 stages across eighteen states, starting on 9/11 in Boston and concluding at the Santa Monica (CA) Pier on October 19th. The run commemorates 9/11 and raises money for first responders and members of the United States Armed Services.www.gefd.org
Comments / 0