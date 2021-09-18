CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Echo, MD

GEFD congratulates Glen Mar Park resident Jim Donley for his successful service in the 68th stage of the Great American Relay.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Glen Echo Fire Department congratulates Glen Mar Park resident Jim Donley for his successful service as the lead/solo runner in the 68th stage of the Great American Relay. The 3,500-mile run is comprised of 415 stages across eighteen states, starting on 9/11 in Boston and concluding at the Santa Monica (CA) Pier on October 19th. The run commemorates 9/11 and raises money for first responders and members of the United States Armed Services.

