Yellow Springs 2021 PorchFest taking place today

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs PorchFest is taking place today from noon to 7 p.m. after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

During the event, local musicians will play on the porches, front yards, and patios of homes and businesses within about a half mile radius of downtown Yellow Springs, according to a release from event organizers.

Neighbors are encouraged to walk or bike around the village as local musicians perform.

Festival organizers say they are following the Village of Yellow Springs, Greene County Health Department and CDC guidelines for outdoor events and there will be health precautions during this year’s event.

You can view a full-sized map and schedule of performances on the event’s website.

