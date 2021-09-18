VOTE HERE: Home Team Friday Week 5 Play of the Night!

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Football Friday Night is back for Week Four of high school football in New Mexico. Van Tate has highlights right off the top from La Cueva’s 38-16 victory over Volcano Vista. Then it’s off to Wilson Stadium as Van has highlights from the close battle between Cibola and Eldorado. The Cougars took out the Eagles 34-21. Jared Chester then joins the set to talk about the Game of The Week between Cleveland and Las Cruces. The Storm remained undefeated after Week Four, as they took out Las Cruces 42-7. “I just like the way they are playing; they are playing excited, they are happy to be here, they are hungry for the opportunity to compete. They are not letting a lot of outside stuff affect them. We are playing in all 3 phases, it’s not just the offense or just the defense. We blocked a punt, we had an interception for a touchdown, we are playing in all three phases, and I think that is good,” said Cleveland Football Coach Heath Ridenour.

