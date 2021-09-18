Fall festivities happening in Shawano Co.

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano County is pulling out all the stops this fall season offering residents a wonderful variety of must-do fall activities. Visit Porter’s Patch in Bonduel for their Farmtober Fest starting September 19. The fest includes a variety of activities such as pumpkin picking and decorating, ornamental corn bundles available for purchase, hayrides, and a variety of other fun activities. Guests will also be able to enjoy making their own scarecrow, playing Corn Cob Chuck, jumping in the Rat Racers, hanging out in the Craft Shed, petting farm animals, tug o’ war, pumpkin bowling, old fashion water pump races, gunny sack races, log walk, round bale play, and pumpkin twister.