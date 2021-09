OCALA (CBSMiami) – A Florida woman, paddleboarding in a lagoon at Silver Springs State Park, had a scary and potentially dangerous close encounter with a very large alligator and it was all caught on camera. In multiple videos and photographs posted to her Facebook page, Vicky Reamy Baker, of Ocala, can be seen sitting on her paddleboard as the gator slowly glides through the water right up to her paddleboard. In the videos, Baker can be heard saying, “What are you doing? Get away from me, get away from me,” as the large gator approaches. Eventually, she says, “Oh sh-t, no, go away,”...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO