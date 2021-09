New York Giants rumors and Giants news are as hot as Jason Garrett’s seat heading into NFL week 3. While the Giants are 0-2 to start the 2021 NFL season, Daniel Jones is getting praise from Pro Football Focus as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL right behind Tom Brady. Is Sterling Shepard underrated after a big Thursday Night Football performance vs. the Washington Football Team? Is there beef between NFL Free Agent acquisition Kenny Golladay and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett? Giants Now host breaks down the latest Giants news and rumors. If you want the best New York Giants rumors and New York Giants news throughout the 2021 NFL season, during the NFL Draft and NFL Free Agency, this is your go-to spot!

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO