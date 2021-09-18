Kitty Hawk Town Council honors Willie Midgett honored for 15 years of service
Delayed one day due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Kitty Hawk Town Council opened its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, September 7, with a special recognition presentation for Public Works director Willie Midgett who completed 15 years of service with the town. Midgett started with Kitty Hawk in 2006 after 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard where he retired as a chief boatswain mate.www.thecoastlandtimes.com
