7 Capitals Could Play at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Last week, the NHL confirmed that they are going back to the Olympics in 2022. The last time we saw the best male players in the world on the biggest stage was in Sochi, eight years ago. The 2014 tournament was full of memories, TJ Oshie single handedly taking down Russia (back when we could still call them Russia), Carey Price and Team Canada shutting down Team Sweden in the Gold Medal Game, and Team USA continuing their medal drought. The Avalanche didn’t have a lot of standouts in the tournament. The best representation they had was Paul Stastny scoring his only two goals of the tournament in a 7-1 USA rout of Slovakia.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO