You know what’s fun? When the Orioles win games. They could have easily rolled over and lost last night. They went just 2-15 with runners in scoring position. They committed two errors on the same play. They weren’t very far having it be one of those games full of stupid things happening. And yet, they didn’t lose. They went on to beat the Blue Jays, 6-3. Check out Tyler Young’s recap for the lovely totals.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO