You got to see more than just Death’s Door during a scenic cruise in Lake Michigan on Saturday. The United States Coast Guard was called into action when two people asked for help when their boat struck a shole near Detroit Island and began taking water. Shoreline Scenic Cruises and Charters Captain Jim Robinson was on his way towards Pilot Island with a boat full of guests when they saw the distressed boat. It was not the first time his sightseeing boat had to become a rescue vessel, but he could not find a great angle to help the people because of how shallow the water was around where the incident took place.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO