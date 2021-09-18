CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Big Leap - Episode 1.03 - The White Swan Lives! - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"THE BIG LEAP" - (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. MONICA CONFRONTS HER PAST ON AN ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Monica comes face-to-face with her past when the contestants head to Chicago to watch a performance of "Swan Lake," performed by her old ballet company. Meanwhile, Nick digs deeper into Justin's family issues and makes a bold move for the sake of the show. Then, tensions continue to grow between Gabby and Brittney, and Paula leans on Mike when she starts to feel vulnerable in the all-new "The White Swan Lives!" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Oct. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-103) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.02 - My Mother, Myself - Press Release

ANGELA DISCOVERS A DEVASTATING SECRET ABOUT HER MOTHER, AS LEAH ATTEMPTS TO CONTROL TEDDY ON AN ALL-NEW "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 ON FOX. New Series Executive-Produced by Karin Gist ("Star") and Lee Daniels ("Empire") As Angela tries to land a spot for Eve's Crown in the Franklin...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episode 5.01 - New Beginnings - Promotional Photos + Press Release

The Good Doctor: SEASON PREMIERE - New Beginnings (9/27) “New Beginnings” – Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved on the season premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Chesapeake Shores - Episode 5.06 - Love Is Here to Stay - Promotional Photos + Press Release

THE O’BRIENS GET READY FOR A STUNNING SEASIDE WEDDING DAY ‘CHESAPEAKE SHORES’ PREMIERING SEPTEMBER 19, ON HALLMARK CHANNEL. STUDIO CITY, CA – On “Chesapeake Shores,” the O’Briens find that wedding day jitters can be a real kick in the head in “Love is Here to Stay” premiering Sunday, September 19 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods,” Hair), Diane Ladd (“Enlightened”), Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Great North - Episode 2.02 - The Great Punkin' Adventure - Press Release

"THE GREAT NORTH" - (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. HAM AUDITIONS FOR A PUNK BAND WHILE HONEYBEE AND WOLF MAKE THEIR DIRECTORIAL DEBUT ON AN ALL-NEW "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, ON FOX. A punk band invites Ham to audition after hearing him scream. Meanwhile, Honeybee and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Foley
Person
Piper Perabo
Person
Nick Blackburn
Person
Mallory Jansen
Person
Teri Polo
Person
Kevin Daniels
spoilertv.com

Stargirl - Episode 2.08 - Summer School: Chapter Eight - Press Release

SECOND CHANCES — With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#208). Original airdate 9/28/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Supergirl - Episode 6.13 - The Gauntlet - Press Release

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each get a piece of the totem but learn the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift.
WWE
spoilertv.com

The Rookie - Episode 4.02 - Five Minutes - Press Release

The Rookie: Five Minutes (10/3) “Five Minutes” – Officer Nolan and Officer Chen’s run-in with an infamous thief tips them off to a potentially big heist surrounding the Getty’s big gala event. Meanwhile, Nolan works up the courage to ask Bailey out on date on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Swan#Dolby Digital#Fox
spoilertv.com

The Wonder Years - Episode 1.02 - Green Eyed Monster - Press Release

“Green Eyed Monster” – While Dean reckons with his first taste of heartbreak and betrayal, the adults in his life are overly empathetic and assume his grief is from mourning current events. Dean milks the special treatment and uses it to his advantage – and his family shows their support for him in their own unique ways; Kim invites him to join her at a local activist rally, while Bill and Dean bond during a fishing trip a new episode of “The Wonder Years,” airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Outpost - Episode 4.12 - The Betrayer - Press Release

TRUST - Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to the Outpost with a dubious ally. Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt to a descent on the Outpost. Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) devise a plan to save the Kahvi and Talon learns about Aster's (guest star Gerrard Miller) true plan. The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Milan Todorović (#3B12). Original airdate 9/30/2021.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Ordinary Joe, The Big Leap, Goliath

The busiest week of the year is upon us. There is a wealth of new and returning TV shows coming your way this week. As usual, you're going to need to pick what you want to watch live because many of these shows are on the broadcast networks. Check out...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.02 - Chorizo with Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45 - Press Release

Home Economics: Chorizo with Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45 (9/29) “Chorizo with Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45” – Things get a little hot in the kitchen when Tom considers ghostwriting a memoir for a celebrity chef. Connor starts dating a woke friend of Sarah and Denise’s who makes a surprising impact on him on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.02 - Horse Play - Press Release

Adam is ready to leave the struggles of his high school years behind him but is distraught to discover he’s been waitlisted at NYU while his girlfriend Brea has been accepted, along with his mom Beverly – who surprises everyone by admitting she applied to the same school. Adam courts the NYU dean of admissions, hoping she will change her mind on his deferral. Meanwhile, Erica, Geoff, Barry and Joanne create their own plan to convince Geoff’s dad, Lou, that Erica had nothing to do with a past incident involving his prized porcelain horses.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 4.02 - Education, Corruption, and Damnation - Press Release

After Ben declines Darlene’s proposal, she starts to ponder why she tends to be so negative in life, prompting her to start a journey of self-discovery which leads to Pastor Phil. Meanwhile, newly appointed City Councilman Don Blansky puts Jackie in a tough position as she and Neville are ready to open the new and improved Lunch Box. Guest starring is Jason Alexander as Pastor Phil, Nat Faxon as Neville and Patton Oswalt as Don Blansky.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The L Word - Episode 2.07 - Light - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Bette takes a big swing with Pippa; Shane leans on Tess when she’s suddenly forced to harbor a secret; and Alice’s run-in with someone from her past throws her for a loop. Meanwhile, Dani must examine what’s holding her back in her personal life as Sophie is pushed to question Finley’s maturity and Angie worries that things have taken a turn between her and Jordi.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

911 - Episode 5.03 - Desperate Measures - Press Release

--"9-1-1" - (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. AS THE BLACKOUT CONTINUES IN LOS ANGELES, ATHENA RACES TO SAVE HER FAMILY ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. As the citywide blackout continues to cause mayhem in Los Angeles, Athena races to save her family from a...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 2.06 - The Spy Humongous - Press Release

Episode 206: “The Spy Humongous” (Available to stream Thursday, Sept 16th) Anomaly consolidation day on the U.S.S. Cerritos leaves the Lower Deckers with mixed emotions. Captain Freeman attempts to negotiate peace on the Pakled home world. Written by: John Cochran. Directed by: Bob Suarez.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Big Leap: Season One Viewer Votes

Which characters will get to realize their dreams in the first season of The Big Leap TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Big Leap is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Big Leap here.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Big Leap Episode 1 recap: I Want You Back

After a year with virtually no fall television season due to the pandemic, it’s nice to see that things have somewhat returned to normal in the world of broadcast television. This week kicks off the fall 2021 TV season and here we’re taking a look at FOX’s new dramedy The Big Leap Episode 1.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy