Solana’s Growing Pains

 6 days ago

Solana (SOL) surged 350% between August 7 and September 7. In the past two weeks alone, the native token of the red-hot Ethereum alternative flipped Dogecoin and then XRP to become the No. 6 cryptocurrency by market cap. But then on Tuesday, the Solana network went down. The 17-hour outage...

zycrypto.com

Is Solana Really Ready To Muscle Deeper Into Ethereum’s Territory?

Solana’s rise in recent months has seen it become the cynosure of eyes within cryptocurrency circles and has raised questions about whether it can take on Ethereum. The quest to overthrow Ethereum was dealt a massive blow following the outage that hit the network last week. Solana fell to lows...
cryptocoingossip.com

CryptoGames Becomes the Forerunner With the Inclusion of Solana

CryptoGames, is an online gambling site that has prevailed as a gambler’s first choice for online cryptocurrency casinos. It has built its reputation over the internet by serving its users with the best of all facilities. The reputation of the casino has reached an unbeatable stage through endless progression and...
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop as China Intensifies Crypto Crackdown

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies across the industry—essentially the combined price of all tokens in circulation—decreased by nearly 5% today after the Chinese government again made clear its negative stance toward digital assets. “Recently, virtual currency trading hype activities have risen, disrupting economic and financial order, breeding illegal...
Coinspeaker

Solana’s Grape Network Raises $1.8 Million in One Week

Decentralized social network protocol, Grape Network, has now raised $1.8 million. Last week, the company raised $600, 000 during its token sale. Now, it has raised an additional $1.2 million in a new funding round led by Multicoin Capital. During the initial IDO offering, which held on Solana’s Raydium platform,...
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto stakeholder reacts to Solana’s 17-Hour outage

Crypto stakeholder, Sam Bankman-Fried says Solana network outage is not new to crypto. Bankman says the outage was because of Solana rapid growth. Crypto stakeholder Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has reacted to the recent outage experienced by the Solana network. The FTX CEO, who reacted during...
insidebitcoins.com

FTX CEO Speaks on Solana’s Network Outage and Stablecoins

Solana has enjoyed a massive growth in adoption that has also pushed the values of the SOL token to record highs. Solana’s network is believed to be highly scalable, fast and secure. However, the network recently suffered a major 17-hour outage. The CEO of FTX exchange Sam Bankman-Fried, has attributed this outage to the rapid expansion of the network. He also talked of stablecoins, urging regulators to support these assets.
ambcrypto.com

Making sense of Solana’s ‘extremely rapid’ growth

When Solana experienced a crash right after hitting a new all time high on 9 September, traders and experts tried to make sense of the event. On “The Best Business Show,” investment expert Anthony Pompliano interviewed Kyle Samani, co-founder and managing partner at Multicoin Capital, to discuss the rising star-turned-meteor, that Solana has turned out to be.
cryptocoingossip.com

Solana’s DeFi Projects are Raising Millions of Dollars

Solana may be up 122% in the past month, but its rise has begun to slow down. As the blockchain secures its place in the top 10 by market cap, investors in the nascent low fee, high-speed blockchain are turning their attention to something else: Solana’s decentralized finance protocols. In...
u.today

Ethereum's L2 vs. Solana: Expert Shares His Opinion

Ryan Berckmans, Ethereum (ETH) investor and active contributor to Ethereum-based products, explains the core benefits of scalability solution StarkNet. According to the tweetstorm by Mr. Berckmans, Ethereum's Layer 2 scalability solution, StarkNet by Starkware Industries, has a number advantages over much-anticipated "Ethereum killer," Solana. First, StarkNet's fees remain low as...
futuresmag.com

Solana's Hours-Long Outage Highlights The Experimental Nature Of Blockchain Tech

ETH was outperforming in the Top 10 while BTC remained unchanged. Ethereum-based DeFi tokens were also higher this morning, with SUSHI up 25%. On Tuesday, the Solana network experienced an outage that lasted roughly 17 hours. The event highlights the experimental nature of most blockchain technology. Yesterday, “Solana Status,” a...
cryptonews.com

Solana Week’s Worst Performer in Top 100 After Network Restart

The smart contract platform Solana’s native SOL token stood out as today’s worst performer among the top 10 coins by market capitalization, as well as the week’s worst in the top 100. The weak performance comes after what has been a rough week for Solana, with a complete network outage...
The Motley Fool

Why Solana's Cryptocurrency Is Gaining

Solana got its network back online after an outage, and investors poured back into its cryptocurrency token. Solana's (CRYPTO:SOL) cryptocurrency saw significant sell-offs on Tuesday due to a network outage, but it's bouncing back in Wednesday's trading. The price per SOL token was up roughly 6% on the day as of 5:45 p.m. EDT.
decrypt.co

Solana’s Price Crashes 13% as Network Outage Continues

The price of SOL has dropped by 13% over the last 24 hours amid Solana’s ongoing network outage. Solana has been down for nearly 11 hours. Network validators are currently working to restart the network. Solana has been offline and not producing blocks for nearly 11 hours as of this...
beincrypto.com

Institutional Interest in Solana Growing, Says FTX CEO

Solana, an Ethereum challenger, has been seeing more interest from institutional players according to Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX exchange. Solana is an enterprise-grade blockchain, which was created by Anatoly Yakovenko. It is backed by Alameda Research and FTX Exchange, which all fall under the watchful eye of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. According to Bankman-Fried, Solana’s compelling long-term roadmap as a blockchain means that it will be able to support industrial uses of crypto. According to Bankman-Fried, NFTs, decentralized finance, and the launch of the Pyth Network market-data feed has contributed, at least in part, to Solana’s popularity. Bankman-Fried is busy with the development of the Serum derivatives exchange on top of Solana’s network.
ambcrypto.com

Here’s the takeaway from Solana’s attempts to dodge market FUD

On 10 August, Solana was trading at around $40. A month down the lane, however, the cryptocurrency is now valued at close to $200. The alt’s <480% growth is something of a wonder, but not all that surprising. Here’s why – Investors galore. Investment inflows into altcoins have always acted...
theblockcrypto.com

Anatoly Yakovenko unpacks Solana's rise, memes, and NFT snafus

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests to [email protected]. This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Bakkt, Kraken, and Exodus. Bakkt® unlocks the $1.2+ trillion of digital assets that is...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Prices Slip—So Does the S&P 500

The Bitcoin market is very volatile. Image: Shutterstock. The S&P 500, an index of the 500 largest publicly traded companies, fell today for the fifth day in a row. It ended the week 1.7% lower than where it was on Monday morning after slipping 0.8% today. Cryptocurrency markets are also...
cryptocoingossip.com

Can the First Couple of Blockchain Deliver a Second Act for Tezos?

Kathleen and Arthur Breitman are crypto royalty. The husband-and-wife team created Tezos, an early leader in the “second generation” of blockchains, and are the authors of an influential series of essays on crypto governance. In 2016, the pair raised an eye-popping $232 million for Tezos in an initial coin offering,...
