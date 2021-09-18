U.S. Officials Eye Ransomware Payments for Sanctions
The current U.S. administration lays out plans for more restrictive sanctions surrounding ransomware payments in a cybersecurity enhancement effort. The U.S. Treasury Department prepares new sanctions against hackers and the use of digital currencies for ransomware payments. As soon as next week, the sanctions could be rolled out. In addition, the government plans a new series of guidelines for businesses on the risks of ransomware payments.cryptocoingossip.com
