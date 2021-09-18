CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. Officials Eye Ransomware Payments for Sanctions

cryptocoingossip.com
 6 days ago

The current U.S. administration lays out plans for more restrictive sanctions surrounding ransomware payments in a cybersecurity enhancement effort. The U.S. Treasury Department prepares new sanctions against hackers and the use of digital currencies for ransomware payments. As soon as next week, the sanctions could be rolled out. In addition, the government plans a new series of guidelines for businesses on the risks of ransomware payments.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

The U.S. sanctions Czech Republic-based cryptocurrency exchange Suex for alleged role in ransomware attacks

Hackers love cryptocurrency partly because of its anonymity. In fact, most cybercriminals prefer their ransom payments to be in cryptocurrency because it’s difficult to trace wallet addresses unless the crypto exchange divulges their financial information to law enforcement agencies. In very rare cases, crypto exchanges sometimes facilitate transactions involving the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden administration targets ransomware payment 'enablers'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the financial marketplace for criminal ransomware gangs, announcing sanctions against a Russia-based virtual currency brokerage that officials say has processed illicit transactions for attackers. The Treasury Department sanctions are aimed at disrupting the economic infrastructure of a ransomware threat...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

U.S. Treasury sanctions crypto exchange Suex over ransomware transactions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration plans a fresh campaign against ransomware attacks through sanctions to cut off criminals’ cryptocurrency pipelines, and it urged companies to report extortion attempts and better protect themselves from them. Deputy Treasury Secretary...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden administration sanctions cryptocurrency market to fight ransomware

The Biden administration cracked down on a cryptocurrency exchange on Tuesday to disrupt ransomware attackers using digital payments to facilitate the cyberattacks on America’s critical infrastructure. The Treasury Department announced sanctions against SUEX, a cryptocurrency exchange operating in Russia, for allegedly facilitating payments to cyber gangs. A cryptocurrency exchange is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Ransomware#Capital Gains Tax#The Department Of Justice#Jbs#The Colonial Pipeline#House#Democrats
CFO.com

U.S. Slaps Crypto Exchange With Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of sanctioning a cryptocurrency exchange, alleging Suex OTX helped launder money for ransomware attackers. According to Treasury, Suex facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants and more than 40% of its transaction history is associated with illicit actors.
U.S. POLITICS
FXStreet.com

US Treasury to announce crypto sanctions to mitigate ransomware attacks

The Biden administration is looking to introduce new actions to mitigate ransomware attacks. With a focus on payments, the Treasury Department may ban crypto for ransom payments. New anti-money laundering and terrorist-finance rules will curb the use of digital assets in illicit activities later this year. The Biden administration is...
U.S. POLITICS
cryptopolitan.com

State senators try to regulate ransomware payments in crypto

• Ransomware crimes are increasing with the rise of cryptocurrencies. • State senator sends petition to the SEC to regulate cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies have been implicated in ransomware attacks, which worries the United States government and the cabinet of President Joe Biden. Therefore, the American board is preparing to act against these virtual attacks which are becoming more frequent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. aims to thwart ransomware attacks by cracking down on crypto payments

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is moving to disrupt the system supporting ransomware attacks, with the Treasury Department preparing to sanction financial exchanges that facilitate delivery of illicit digital payments to hackers, according to U.S. officials. The sanctions could be imposed as early as next week, said a person familiar...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Senate
windowscentral.com

Incoming U.S. cryptocurrency sanctions will combat ransomware attacks, says report

Cryptocurrency is becoming a more mainstream topic for both average people as well as ransomware criminals. The U.S. government, in a bid to quell the growing criminal operations, is reportedly planning various crypto sanctions. The scope and exact targets of said sanctions remain unknown, though it's reported they're not going...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

U.S. threatens sanctions against officials in Tigray conflict

The White House on Friday threatened to impose sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region, where 10 months of fighting have left hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. A new executive order allows the U.S. Treasury Department to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Justice Dept: Huawei exec poised to resolve criminal charges

U.S. prosecutors are prepared to resolve criminal charges against the chief financial officer of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, the Justice Department disclosed Friday in a letter to a federal judge in New York The details of the resolution of the case against Meng Wanzhou were expected to be revealed at a court hearing Friday afternoon in Brooklyn. It could conclude a yearslong legal and geopolitical tussle that involved not only the U.S. and China, but also Canada, where Meng has remained since her arrest there in December 2018.A spokesperson for Huawei declined to comment. Lawyers for Meng and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned. Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy