BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- HUBUC, an embedded financial services powerhouse backed by Y-Combinator, is pleased to announce that it is now an official partner of Mastercard through the Fintech Express program. Mastercard works with fintech companies through all stages of growth and transformation – market entry, expansion, product development, diversification and innovation and connects them with partners like HUBUC to find new ways to innovate. These partnerships will help new Fintech and B2B SaaS products to emerge in Spain, Germany, France and other European countries.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO