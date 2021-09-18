CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Fall festivities happening in Kewaunee Co.

By Brenda Ordonez
wearegreenbay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County is welcoming the fall season with a variety of special locations featuring all the must-do seasonal activities. Hillside Apples in Casco is the perfect fall destination for you and your family. Hillside Apples offers pumpkins, gourds, and the chance for residents to pick their own apples straight from the tree! Additionally, in mid-to-late September, Hillside hosts a Fall Festival that features tractor wagon rides, kids’ games, and tasty caramel apples for everyone to enjoy.

