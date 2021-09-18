CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIRATE BOYS SOCCER TRAVELS TO BEMIDJI TODAY

kroxam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crookston Pirate Boys Soccer team is looking for their first win of the season as they travel to Bemidji to take on the Lumberjacks at 1:00 p.m. at Bemidji. Crookston is coming off a 7-0 loss to Pelican Rapids and is 0-5 on the year. Bemidji is in Class AAA, but they are in the same conference as Crookston and are 1-6 on the year. Bemidji’s lone win came in a 7-0 victory over Detroit Lakes and their losses are to Hill Murray, Moorhead (2), Grand Rapids, Duluth East, and Duluth Denfeld.

www.kroxam.com

