5 best things to see, eat and do at Life is Beautiful on Saturday

Erika Wennerstrom succinctly lays out the Heartless Bastards’ motivation on “Revolution,” the epic opener to the band’s sixth album. “Big Brother’s watching you and trying to sell you something new,” she sings, as though she’s trying to warn you away from a cliff edge or a Facebook questionnaire. “And I just want to take away, take away the blues.” Music has always been her salve against the horrors of the world, a means of buttressing her mental health, and now on A Beautiful Life, it’s a corrective to late-stage capitalism. The song’s sentiment—“The revolution is in your mind”—might sound straightforward and her nostalgia for the days before fake news a bit pat, but the music is ambitious, even thrilling. The song opens with just Wennerstrom’s voice and guitar, then builds gradually to a crunchy, jangly payoff that’s one of the best and most bracing moments in the Bastards’ catalog.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO