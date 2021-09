One of the most relaxing (and sometimes most dreaded) parts of my day is going for a run. I typically throw on whatever workout clothes are clean and jog out the door. But lately I've been trying to spice up my workout clothes — look good, feel good, am I right? After investing in pricey leggings that left a dent in my bank account, I decided to hit up Old Navy for a pair (I own bike shorts from them that I love), and talk about a match made in heaven! Comfortable, stretchy, breathable, extra high-waisted with a hidden pocket in the back — I was displaced by these Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Light Compression Hidden-Pocket Leggings for Women ($20-$40, originally $40) quality. I couldn't believe they were from Old Navy — they felt so expensive!

